S.A.F.E. Center asks for holiday donations for victims of violence and abuse

KEARNEY — The S.A.F.E. Center invites the public to provide gifts and support this holiday season for individuals and families who have experienced violence and abuse.

Several businesses will display trees bearing ornaments listing needs of people served by the S.A.F.E. Center. The public is invited to take an ornament and purchase items on the tag.

Donations can include money, toiletries, food, paper products, gift cards and other items on the agency wish list at safecenter.org.

They can deliver their items to the business or take them to the S.A.F.E. Center at 620 E. 25th St., Suite 14, no later than Dec. 16. Last year this project helped 149 individuals in 49 families and assisted people in the S.A.F.E. Center’s shelter.

Trees can be found at:

- Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce at 1007 Second Ave.

- Edith Joi at 2122 Central Ave.

- Walmart at 5411 Second Ave.

- Midway Auto Outlet at 715 Central Ave.

- Innovative RX Compounding Pharmacy at 416 W. 48th St., Suite 20.

- Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege