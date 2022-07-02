Russ Howard brings love of bicycles to Alma with Lakeside Bike & Golf

ALMA — Russ Howard’s hobby has now become his business.

For about 20 years, Russ has been repairing bicycles at his home in Boulder, Colorado. His wife, Julie, is originally from Alma, and the couple own a second home in Alma. When they made the decision to purchase a building in downtown Alma, Russ originally intended to use the space as a rental. Instead, he turned it into Lakeside Bike & Golf.

“I made the decision the night before closing to just turn my hobby into a business and bring it to Alma,” he said.

Russ enjoys mountain biking, and he is one of many who enjoy cycling on the Pheasant Ridge Hiking/Biking Trail on the northern edge of the Harlan County Reservoir. He approached the community’s city manager about his idea for a bicycle shop, and he was met with enthusiastic approval from city officials and community members.

“The people of Alma have been fantastic and very welcoming to this. And we know a lot of people here now just because we’ve been coming here forever,” Russ said.

The Howards opened Lakeside Bike & Golf in August 2019. They primarily sell used Trek bicycles, but the store also has a few used Scott, Gary Fisher and Specialized bikes.

“Trek is very reliable. ... Everybody seems to know that brand and also knows it’s an upscale brand. So I have just learned over time after working on a lot of different bikes that it’s just better to go with the quality bikes,” he explained. “People do like the idea that they can get a quality bike, but they don’t have to pay a brand new price for it.”

Russ will service the bikes he sells, and customers can also purchase bike supplies including tires, tubes, seats, grips, lights, pumps and more.

When opening the business, he knew he needed to appeal to more than just cyclists in the small town. With a flourishing nine-hole golf course in Alma, Russ knew golf gear would appeal to his clientele. The golf supplies are high-end, used golf equipment from brands like Ping, TaylorMade and Cobra Golf. The store also sells new athletic shirts and hats.

Russ and Julie continue to live in Boulder, but they spend about 7-10 days out of the month in Alma. Their oldest daughter, Lauren Onsager, lives in Denver, while their youngest daughter, McKenna Howard-Fahrenbruch, resides in Holdrege. The business has become a family affair for the Howards. McKenna has made T-shirts and hats with the store’s logo that can be purchased at the store. Lauren helps Russ with social media, and she posts updates about when the store will be open.

Russ and Julie are hoping to retire within the next year in order to split their time more evenly between Boulder and Alma. Customers are excited to have the shop in town and to be able to shop locally. And for Russ, coming to the shop has never felt like a job.

“I just like hanging out here and working on the bikes in the store,” he said. “It just comes down to I’m doing something that I enjoy doing.”