RuralMED finds permanent location for headquarters in downtown Holdrege

“This is definitely set up for us to grow,” said Ziemke.

“I do think as an organization we will grow. The home and hub will always be in Holdrege,” added Mussman.

The company has about 30 employees located in the Holdrege office, as well as employees in Kearney, Hastings, Lexington and Grand Island.

PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery said, “We will have more activity downtown. More activity is a good magnet to attract more activity. We just like to see more of the hustle and bustle that comes with having more people around. We’ve filled two vacant buildings and renovated the exterior of one. It’s just an exciting time for us.”

The effect of the current pandemic has proven how important rural health care is in communities, and ruralMED wants to continue to help them thrive.

Mussman said, “They are really doing quality work in rural facilities. I think that sometimes that gets overshadowed. It’s exciting to me to be able to pool our resources, and then we get bigger numbers and we can actually say we are impacting care. We are keeping people healthy. We are keeping communities healthy. We are turning the dial and making sure these communities thrive. I’m excited about our future.”