Rural Roots: After two decades at state, national ag departments, Greg Ibach returns to Sumner

SUMNER — Greg Ibach’s three-plus years as U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs in Washington, D.C., ended at 11:59 a.m. Jan 20.

It was inauguration day for President Joe Biden.

“I had to be out of the building by 12 noon,” Ibach said. “That’s not unusual, but it was interesting to see how regimented they were.”

His last day in his USDA office was the previous Friday, Jan. 15, because getting there was becoming almost impossible. Fences were built and other security measure were ramped up for the approaching inauguration and in response to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after a rally for then-President Donald Trump.

Ibach and his wife, Teresa, came home to their Sumner farm on Jan. 16.

Another reason for the slightly early departure was that Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday, was the following Monday, “so you only had Tuesday (left) and no one could get there (USDA) by then,” Ibach said.