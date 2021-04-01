Rural Measures project addresses broadband disparities in Nebraska

The internet is an integral part of everyday life for most Americans.

We use it to communicate with friends and family, stream our favorite television shows and shop from the comfort of our living rooms.

More importantly, this technology connects health care providers with patients, teachers with students and businesses with a global marketplace.

Affordable, high-speed internet is almost a necessity in today’s world, yet many people living in the U.S. still lack access.

The Federal Communications Commission estimates that 19 million Americans – 6% of the population – don’t have access to broadband services with download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of at least 3 Mbps. A majority of these people – 14.5 million – live in rural areas.

“We feel for all those people in rural areas who are suffering from this,” said University of Nebraska at Kearney professor Tim Obermier, who is researching the digital divide with his colleague Angela Hollman. “You hear anecdotally all the time, ‘I can’t get good, quality internet.’ They either can’t get it at all, or they have satellite service, which is extremely limited in value because it’s so expensive for what you get.”