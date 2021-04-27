 Skip to main content
Rural Bertrand mailman’s car a total loss after a fire Monday
Rural Bertrand mailman’s car a total loss after a fire Monday

BERTRAND — A mailman’s car was a total loss after a fire Monday in rural Bertrand.

A fire started in the engine compartment of Brian Schroeder’s Buick Monday afternoon at 73835 and E Road in rural Bertrand, said Bertrand Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.

Schroeder, who is also the assistant fire chief for Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue, was able to vacate the car and to remove the mail from the vehicle. Schroeder was not injured, and none of the mail was lost, said Stehl.

Car fire

A fire started Monday in the engine compartment of a Bertrand mail carrier’s Buick in rural Bertrand. The mail carrier was able to vacate the car without any injuries, and he also saved all the mail.

One fire truck, a tanker and six personnel from Bertrand Fire and Rescue responded to the fire. Stehl called Loomis Volunteer Fire and Rescue for mutual aid, and a tanker and three personnel responded from Loomis.

“The way the wind was blowing there could have been threat of some exposures, but it was OK,” Stehl said.

Stehl said the department used a firefighting agent on the blaze to help extinguish it more quickly. They had to use the Jaws of Life to open the car’s hood after the fire.

Stehl is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

