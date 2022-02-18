Running 4 Heroes donates protective gear for Furnas County K9 Nikka

BEAVER CITY — Furnas County Sheriff’s Office K9 will have extra protection when she works with her partner Deputy Colin Rogers.

Rogers became Furnas County Sheriff’s K9 handler in March 2021. The county had not had a K9 in many years, and Rogers did extensive research into acquiring a K9 before presenting it to the Furnas County Board of Commissioners for approval.

“The commissioners were fantastic,” said Sheriff Doug Brown. “I presented it to them. And they said, ‘It’s a great idea. Do the research. Give us the numbers and let us know.’”

The Sheriff’s Office wanted to bring a K9 to their department that was trained in narcotics and search and rescue.

“We have a lot of drugs that flow through this county or in this county. So it’s nice to have that extra tool there as well,” Rogers said.

Rogers trained with Nikka in Tennessee before bringing her home in March. He had been looking for various ways to purchase gear for his K9 partner. He has organized pancake feeds throughout the county, and he was applying for grants when he discovered Running 4 Heroes.

The nonprofit organization began in 2019 as a way to raise awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of the duty. The grant program was extended to K9s in order to provide handlers with funds to ensure they have appropriate safety and training equipment.

Rogers applied for a grant with the program, and he and Nikka were chosen as recipients. Earlier this month, nine-year-old Theresa Ann Babcock, a Running 4 Heroes representative from Las Vegas, presented Rogers and Nikka with a tracking harness and first-aid kit. Rogers described the harness as a modular system that will protect Nikka when they perform search and rescues. Babcock ran a mile at Arapahoe Public Schools track in honor of fallen K9s lost in the line of duty.

After receiving the equipment, Rogers said he has everything he needs for Nikka. He does plan to do more pancake feeds to have funds saved if Nikka were to get hurt.

Learning a new niche in law enforcement has required a lot of time and effort, but its been a great experience for Rogers.

“It’s kind of cool to be part of,” he said. “I’m a dog lover, too, If I can have a dog with me at work 24/7, I’m OK with that.”