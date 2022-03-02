 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Runaway dozer at Kearney plant sends one person to hospital

  • Updated
runaway dozer

Police secured the scene where a runaway dozer came to rest about one-half mile west of Blue Print Engines Wednesday morning.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY - One person has been transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan following an incident involving a runaway dozer at a Kearney manufacturing facility.

Around 10:40 a.m. crews were called to Blue Print Engines at 2915 Marshall Ave., on the east edge of Kearney. According to emergency radio traffic one person was found in the parking lot, and was transported to Good Sam.

The dozer was located about one-half mile west of Blue Print Engines in a ditch, radio traffic indicated.

Blue Print Engines builds engines for auto enthusiasts and industrial use.

Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

