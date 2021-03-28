Rowe Sanctuary's virtual sandhill crane tours bring migration to you

On the plus side, for people not able to travel, getting to see the cranes on a computer can help them understand the power of the crane migration.

“With the ongoing pandemic, a lot of people decided not to make travel plans this year,” she said. “With this option they can still learn about the cranes and get to see them even when they are home, wherever that may be. People tune in from all over the country. And it’s kind of fun to interact with them.”

While images of the cranes are the same as what is available on Rowe’s Crane Cam, Yates points out that viewers value the information and interpretation provided by the staff member leading the virtual tour.

“You get the added benefit of the program beforehand and also you get the chance to interact with someone live,” she said. “You get to ask your questions and get them answered right away. You get to have a guide with you, like you would have on an in-person tour in a blind. You get that guide experience that you would miss if you just watched the Crane Cam on your own.”

Patrons will receive a Zoom link after signing up for the tour at Rowe.Audubon.org.