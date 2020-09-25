Rowe Sanctuary's 'A River Runs Through It' fundraising event goes virtual

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GIBBON — The annual “A River Runs Through It” fundraising event for Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary will be virtual this year because of COVID-19 safety concerns.

An online auction will be open from 6 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Oct. 3. There will be a special video presentation at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

Previously, a supper and auction have been outside the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center next to the Platte River. “We do wish we could host everyone in person at the sanctuary,” said Rowe Sanctuary director Bill Taddicken, “but it’s important to keep people safe right now.”

He added that the event provides funds to help Rowe continue its work on the river for birds and other wildlife.

Auction items include a gourmet dinner for up to eight in a new Rowe Discovery Station, portfolio critique from National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore and local art.

Register for “A River Runs Through It” at rowe.audubon.org/rrti-2020. You then will get an email with auction participation instructions.

Event sponsors are Cirrus Tech Inc., Steve and Jeni Homan, Culligan Water, Jacobsen Orr, Jeri and Tami Hellman and Pamela Bergmann.