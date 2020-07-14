GIBBON — The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary southwest of Gibbon will reopen to the public Wednesday.
Hours will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Trails will continue to be open sunrise to sunset.
According to a press release, building hours may expand as the summer progresses and staff adjusts to keeping the building safe for all.
Masks are required to enter the visitor center, but won’t be required outside as long as social distancing practices are followed.
The center will have multiple hand sanitizing stations. Visitors will be strongly encouraged to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines posted throughout the building.
“We are excited to welcome visitors back,” said Rowe Sanctuary Director Bill Taddicken, “but we do want people to be safe. We’re asking those who are sick or otherwise not feeling well to stay home and recover completely before coming to visit.”
For more information about the Audubon Center’s reopening or the new operating policies, send an email to rowesanctuary@audubon.org or call 308-468-5282.
COVID-19 protection measures are posted at cdc.gov/coronavirus.