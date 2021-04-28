 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rowe Sanctuary’s new day care in Wood River features native plant playscape
0 comments
top story

Rowe Sanctuary’s new day care in Wood River features native plant playscape

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Amanda Hegg

Amanda Hegg of the National Audubon Society’s Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon installs a Plants for Birds sign at Stick Creek Kids daycare in Wood River.

 Rowe Sanctuary, courtesy

WOOD RIVER — The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary has installed more than 500 native plants at the Stick Creek Kids child care center to provide opportunities for kids to learn and play in nature while benefiting birds and insects.

Located at 1401 East St. in Wood River, Stick Creek Kids will host a grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday with tours of the center and native plant playscape.

The project is in collaboration with early childhood development specialists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, various Nebraska native plant nurseries and Stick Creek Kids, a new nonprofit in Wood River.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The completed natural playscape will include a log play area, rain garden, sensory garden and native plant landscaping around the center,” said Amanda Hegg, Rowe Sanctuary’s conservation program associate. Hegg said there are stark differences in play value between a conventional playground with turf grass, and a natural playscape that provides a multisensory experience and tools for exploration and creation that can promote psychological and physical well-being.

The project supports National Audubon Society’s “Plants for Birds” initiative, which focuses on increasing the amount of native habitat in urban areas as they “provide better habitat for insects and birds by supplying resources they need to survive and reproduce.”

“Rowe Sanctuary is excited to engage the Wood River community with National Audubon Society’s mission to protect birds in both natural and urban settings,” said Hegg.

Hegg is available by email at amanda.hegg@audubon.org for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man busted at JFK with 35 live finches stuffed inside hair curlers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News