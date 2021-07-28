Rowe Sanctuary receives grant from Bass Pro & Cabela’s Outdoor fund

ALDA — Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary received a grant of $4,017 from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund to support conservation on the Platte River in central Nebraska.

”We are very thankful for the partnership with the Cabela’s store in Kearney, Nebraska. The Outdoor Fund is helping us conserve the Platte River for cranes and other wildlife,” said Bill Taddicken, director at Rowe Sanctuary.

Under the visionary leadership of founder Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is uniting more than 200 million passionate customers, dedicated team members, industry partners, and leading conservation organizations to collectively shape the future of the outdoors and all who love it for generations to come.

Greg Ludowese, group sales manager at Kearney Cabela’s, said, “The Kearney Cabela’s team was happy to nominate the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary for a grant from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund. We are excited to give this gift for Audubon’s conservation work on the Platte River.”