GIBBON — The Rowe Sanctuary staff and volunteers will lead the public on a guided birding outing 9-10:30 a.m. July 1 at the sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road.

Participants should meet in the visitor parking lot. Binoculars and field guides will be available to borrow. People should dress for the weather and bring a water bottle to stay hydrated.

“People of all ages and birding skill sets can take part,” Catherine Worley, Rowe Sanctuary volunteer coordinator, said. “We’re also looking forward to exploring a side of Rowe Sanctuary that most people don’t get to see.”

Registration is suggested, but not required. To register, or for more information, visit Rowe.audubon.org/events.

Those who have special needs can contact Worley at 308-468-5282 or email her at catherine.worley@audubon.org.