Rowe Sanctuary hosting bird count at Kearney's Cottonmill Park
Rowe Sanctuary hosting bird count at Kearney's Cottonmill Park

Rowe Sanctuary bird count

The annual Christmas Bird Count takes place December 21, 2015, in Central Park, New York City.

 Camilla Cerea/Audubon

GIBBON — National Audubon Society’s Rowe Sanctuary will be hosting a guided bird outing at Cottonmill Park to celebrate 25 years of the Great Backyard Bird Count.

The GBBC is a free, fun and easy event that engages bird watchers of all ages and abilities in counting birds to help scientists understand and protect bird populations.

The event will be 10-11 a.m. Feb. 19 at Cottonmill Park in Kearney. Participants should meet in the parking lot facing the swim beach. Binoculars will be available to borrow. Plan to bring warm clothes, including gloves.

“The count is a fun event because people of all birding skill sets can take part — whether you are an expert or new to birding. This will be a great opportunity to learn more about your local birds, help an important scientific effort and enjoy a relaxing morning at Cottonmill Park with other bird enthusiasts,” said Amanda Hegg, conservation program associate at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary.

If participants are unable to join the event but would prefer to participate in the GBBC from home, visit the official website at birdcount.org for more information.

For questions about the Cottonmill Park GBBC and to register for the free event, please visit rowe.audubon.org/events. If you need special accommodations, contact Hegg by phone at 308-468-5282 or email amanda.hegg@audubon.org.

