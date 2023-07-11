GIBBON — The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary has received a $75,000 donation from the Don and Lorena Meier Foundation to establish the Donald and Lorena Meier Native Plants Restoration Program.

The program will supply native plants for urban landscapes and conservation restoration, ensuring beautiful habitat for birds and wildlife.

Most of the seeds will be harvested by Rowe staff and volunteers from its 2,950 acres under conservation. A viewing blind, no longer used, will be renovated with new windows for a seed greenhouse.

Don and Lorena Meier created the television staple “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.” The show premiered in 1963 and ran for 18 seasons.

“We are moved by the work Donald and Lorena Meier did to connect people to wildlife through visual media," Bill Taddicken, Rowe Sanctuary center director, said.

"The footage they captured and produced offered a close-up view of animals in their natural habitat that inspired a passion to protect wildlife and natural spaces," he added.

Kristal Stoner, Audubon Great Plains executive director, said the Native Plants Restoration Program will emphasize the local, cultural, economic, historical and health importance of native plants and Platte River conservation.

“In addition, it will brand Kearney as a bird-friendly community. More native plants mean more choices of food and shelter for native birds and other wildlife,” she added.

The foundation’s gift will sustain the program for the next four years.

This program will expand on Audubon’s Urban Woods and Prairies Program in North Dakota, which has restored and replanted nearly 30 sites, and 1,000 acres, across the cities of Fargo, Moorhead, Bismarck, Grand Forks and Minot.

Donald "Don" Meier was known throughout the entertainment industry as a talented producer. After returning from a production trip in Africa, he left NBC to begin freelance production in partnership with Lorena.

Together, they created "Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom." Don was the creative visionary and Lorena ("Lorie") ran the business end.

Don received the first National Wildlife Federation Award, which was one of more than 50 accolades he received, including four Emmys.

The Meiers' legacy of supporting community and education continues through the Donald and Lorena Meier Foundation.