Rowe Sanctuary employees now collecting data on UV light systems

Typically, two-person teams enter the blinds an hour before sunset and stay 4½ hours.

“It’s pretty taxing on your eyes,” Hegg said about constantly watching cranes through binoculars and a night vision scope, while simultaneously describing what’s seen to a partner writing the observations on a data sheet. So they often rotate the two jobs.

The information immediately is put the study’s data system, Hegg said, “so we can kind of see trends as we go.”

Study participants also get together to discuss preliminary data and look for possible trends.

“One of the things we just kind of confirmed today (Tuesday) from passing around the data sheets is there seems to be more (power line) collisions when the UV lights were off than when they were on,” Wagner said.

He explained that study protocols include several variations: lights on for both lines, lights off for both lines, lights on for the east line and off for the west line, or lights on for the west line and off for the east line.

What’s ahead

The UV light study is for only one year, but the Rowe Sanctuary light systems will be maintained for as long as they last.