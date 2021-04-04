Rowe Sanctuary employees now collecting data on UV light systems

GIBBON — An hour before sunset each day since Feb. 25, researchers have entered two banana-colored canvas blinds along or near the Platte River southwest of Gibbon and stayed until after midnight.
Seeing and hearing an amazing world-class nature show night after night as sandhill cranes fly to the river by the hundreds of thousands and land on overnight sandbar roosts seems like the best conservation-related job ever.
However, it also involves long hours doing important work.
“I think we’re both pretty tired because we normally stay out there until 1 in the morning,” Amanda Hegg, conservation program associate at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary, said about gathering data to help determine if UV light systems reduce or prevent crane collisions with power lines that cross the river’s main channel west and east of Rowe’s visitors center.
Conservation Program Manager Cody Wagner said the flexibility of their Rowe Sanctuary work schedules helps. “We can be out late and still get eight hours of sleep,” he said. “It’s worth it. We’re doing something that will save the lives of sandhill cranes.”
Why UV lights?
UV light boxes were installed on a frigid Feb. 9 by Dawson Public Power District linemen on the top crossbars — two per crossbar — of two power poles next to the Platte River. The boxes shine UV-A light down the power lines that cross the river above the sandbar roosts.
The Avian Collision Avoidance Systems use technology from EDM International Inc., based in Fort Collins, Colorado.
On UV light system installation day, Rowe Sanctuary Director Bill Taddicken said the power lines can be deadly to cranes. So it is hoped data collected by the power line observers will reveal if UV lights help keep sandhill cranes, endangered whooping cranes and other birds from colliding with power lines.
It is estimated that up to 1 million sandhill cranes are in the Central Platte Valley from late February to early April for a mid-migration stop to rest and feed before flying on to northern Canada, Alaska and even Siberia.
Taddicken has said previous collision-avoidance measures have proved to be about 50% effective. A prototype test of the UV light system at Rowe in 2018 showed an effective rate of 90% or higher.
Projecting light down the power lines after dark makes them more visible to the cranes as they fly to overnight roosts.
Taddicken said UV light isn’t very noticeable to humans, but may seem purplish if someone looks at the device. “The cranes will see in the upper UV levels, so they’re seeing much more brightly than we are,” he added.
Hegg confirmed seeing a purple hue near the lights. “But when you’re looking down the (power) line, you can’t see it,” she said.
The lights also are more apparent to humans in foggy or other wet conditions, Wagner said, “but sometimes you wonder if they’re still on.”
Research partners
The other two main research team members are from the Alda-based Crane Trust, Director of Conservation Research Andrew Caven and Threatened and Endangered Species Specialist Dave Baasch.
When asked why the Crane Trust is participating in the UV light project, President Brice Krohn said it’s difficult for nonprofits to have the funds and human resources to do some research and projects on their own.
“Plus, our charter mission is throughout the Central Platte River system … the entire Big Bend reach,” Krohn said, adding that power lines and other structures are hazards to migratory birds throughout that area.
Also collecting data in the observation blinds are Catherine Worley, the Marian Langan young conservation leader at Rowe, and six regular volunteers, including several University of Nebraska at Kearney students.
Rowe’s Wagner said nightly trips to the two observation blinds are scheduled through April 20, but will end whenever all of the sandhill cranes are gone.
The west blind is on the south riverbank just east of the power lines. The east blind is in a field on the north side of the river.
Typically, two-person teams enter the blinds an hour before sunset and stay 4½ hours.
“It’s pretty taxing on your eyes,” Hegg said about constantly watching cranes through binoculars and a night vision scope, while simultaneously describing what’s seen to a partner writing the observations on a data sheet. So they often rotate the two jobs.
The information immediately is put the study’s data system, Hegg said, “so we can kind of see trends as we go.”
Study participants also get together to discuss preliminary data and look for possible trends.
“One of the things we just kind of confirmed today (Tuesday) from passing around the data sheets is there seems to be more (power line) collisions when the UV lights were off than when they were on,” Wagner said.
He explained that study protocols include several variations: lights on for both lines, lights off for both lines, lights on for the east line and off for the west line, or lights on for the west line and off for the east line.
What’s ahead
The UV light study is for only one year, but the Rowe Sanctuary light systems will be maintained for as long as they last.
Taddicken has said equipment costs were $15,000-$17,000 per device. Funds were provided by a partnership of Rowe Sanctuary donors, Dawson Public Power and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Krohn said the Crane Trust’s roles include helping to set study protocols, collect and compile data, and write a report for publication. It’s not known where the report will be published initially, but he expects interest to grow after the information becomes known.
Krohn added that if the UV light system proves to be successful, he hopes it can be installed on other power lines. He has some specific Central Platte areas in mind.
He also said the UV light research may open doors for the conservation groups to work together on other projects.
Despite their fatigue, Wagner and Hegg still look forward to the nights when they keep their eyes on cranes from the open windows of a banana-colored blind along the Platte River.
“We both absolutely love this work,” Wagner said, his eyes smiling above a COVID-19 protection mask. “It’s why we got into it. It’s a unique experience.”
Lori Potter is a freelance contributor to the Hub.