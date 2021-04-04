Rowe observers record how cranes react to power lines

GIBBON — So what are UV light system observers looking at each night while sitting in blinds near two power lines that span the Platte River’s main channel on either side of Rowe Sanctuary’s visitors center?

“You’re looking at cranes as they approach individually or as a group,” said Rowe Sanctuary Conservation Program Associate Amanda Hegg. “You’re looking for any reaction (to the power lines).”

One person uses binoculars and a night vision scope to make and call out observations. The teammate writes the information on a data sheet, including details about the cranes’ height from the river and proximity to the power lines.

Hegg and Rowe Sanctuary Conservation Program Manager Cody Wagner listed some terms they and other observers use to describe crane behaviors.

“Climbing” is when cranes go up and over the power lines.

“Flare” is the word when cranes seem to see the lines at the last minute and then go over, under or through them.

“Reverse” tells the data recorder that cranes saw the power lines from a distance and turned around.