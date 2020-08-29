 Skip to main content
Rowdies root from afar

Kearney High students

 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

Kearney High banned students, who are not family members of players, aren’t on the cheer or dance squad or aren’t in the band, from attending athletic events this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So the Kearney High student section, the Rowdies, found another way to support the KHS football team by standing on a hill across University Drive from Ron and Carol Cope Stadium as the Bearcats opened their season against Lincoln Southeast Friday night at Foster Field.

