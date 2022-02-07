Rough spot for Kearney's Whitewater park means minor unexpected delays

KEARNEY — Unforeseen conditions will delay completion of the Kearney Whitewater Park and cause additional costs, but they won’t derail much-awaited efforts to build manmade rapids in the paddlers’ park near Kearney Cinema 8.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Kearney City Council will approve changes in the design of the whitewater park to stabilize the shoreline and creek bottom.

“Unforeseen conditions were encountered in the riverbed during initial excavation by the contractor,” Scott Hayden, director of the Kearney Park and Recreation Department, said in a memo to the City Council. In the memo, Hayden asked permission to spend more money and work into the whitewater park.

Initially, the project was supposed to cost $583,916, but with the added work necessary to stabilize the creek bottom and shoreline, the project will cost $662,528.

That’s an additional $78,612.

The contractor, Whinnery Construction Inc., will use steel sheet piling to stabilize the project area.

According to Hayden, Whinnery has worked in the past with the designer of the whitewater park — S20 Designs of Lyons, Colorado.

