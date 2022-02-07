Rough spot for Kearney's Whitewater park means minor unexpected delays

KEARNEY — Unforeseen conditions will delay completion of the Kearney Whitewater Park and cause additional costs, but they won’t derail much-awaited efforts to build manmade rapids in the paddlers’ park near Kearney Cinema 8.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Kearney City Council will approve changes in the design of the whitewater park to stabilize the shoreline and creek bottom.
“Unforeseen conditions were encountered in the riverbed during initial excavation by the contractor,” Scott Hayden, director of the Kearney Park and Recreation Department, said in a memo to the City Council. In the memo, Hayden asked permission to spend more money and work into the whitewater park.
Initially, the project was supposed to cost $583,916, but with the added work necessary to stabilize the creek bottom and shoreline, the project will cost $662,528.
That’s an additional $78,612.
The contractor, Whinnery Construction Inc., will use steel sheet piling to stabilize the project area.
According to Hayden, Whinnery has worked in the past with the designer of the whitewater park — S20 Designs of Lyons, Colorado.
Acquiring the steel sheet piling and installing it will add two weeks to the completion of the whitewater park, Hayden said. That means the project still will be finished in mid- to late-spring.
Location for the whitewater park is in the north channel of the Platte River, known as Turkey Creek. The site for the manmade rapids is on the west and east sides of Second Avenue near the hotel district in south Kearney.
The city of Kearney has worked with the Kearney Whitewater Association to make the whitewater park a reality.
The paddlers organization volunteered to clear the bottom and shorelines of Kearney Canal and Turkey Creek. The whitewater group raised $250,000 for the project.
Because of the added costs, the Kearney Whitewater Association will contribute an additional $25,000. The city will commit an additional $14,040 from municipal sales taxes and $39,570 from the project contingency funds.
The city’s initial stakes of $400,000, included $300,000 in sales tax revenues and $100,000 in CARES Act stimulus money.
Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.