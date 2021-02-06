Rooted Plant Company in Kearney wants to turn everyone into ‘plant people’

KEARNEY — Abbie Castaneda pictured plants behind the large glass garage doors when the building was still just a barbecue joint.

“We would drive by this place all the time and I would want them to put it up for sale,” she said of the spot at 25th Street and Avenue B. “Then we drove by one day and there was a For Sale sign up.”

4Q Barbecue had closed officially and the owner put the building up for sale.

Nov. 4, Abbie and her husband Diego signed the paperwork and the place was theirs.

“It’s fate,” Abbie said simply.

After working out of a greenhouse behind their home and selling plants in the open air of markets, the Castanedas’ business, now to be called Rooted Plant Company, finally has a home it doesn’t have to share with the family.

Abbie’s love for horticulture took root while she and Diego were living in North Carolina, where he was stationed as a part of the Marine Corps.

“It became my outlet and kept me busy when he was out on the field,” Abbie explained.

She took the hobby with her when they moved to California, and when they returned home to Nebraska.