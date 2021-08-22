Ronald Gonzalez’s passion for outdoors leads to national park job

Gonzalez completed his internship at Wind Cave National Park in southwest South Dakota.

Established in 1903, Wind Cave is one of America’s oldest national parks. It spans 10,522 acres and features more than 30 miles of hiking trails with views of the beautiful Black Hills scenery. Bison, elk, pronghorn and many other animals roam the rolling prairie grasslands and forested hillsides.

The park’s top attraction is Wind Cave, one of the longest and most complex caves in the world. Named for the barometric winds at its entrance, this maze of passages is home to an array of formations, including boxwork, a honeycomb-shaped calcite structure that’s rarely found elsewhere.

As a summer intern, Gonzalez spent the majority of his time leading tours through Wind Cave and operating the visitor center. Using his on-site training and background from UNK, he developed his own program, creating a tour that’s both educational and entertaining for park guests.

“Pretty much everything involves talking with people, so you get pretty used to talking all the time,” said Gonzalez, who wasn’t a big fan of public speaking before this summer.

With three tours a day, that changed pretty quickly.