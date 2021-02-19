Rolling blackout alerts to end Saturday night

COLUMBUS – The Southwest Power Poll has announced that blackout alerts will end at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
SPP is no longer under an energy emergency alert (EEA) in their 14-state SPP balancing authority area that includes the Nebraska Public Power District, Dawson Public Power District and Southern Public Power District.
SPP urges the public to continue to follow their local service provider’s directions regarding local outages, tips for conservation and safety.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.