Robyn Hubbert shares what she’s happiest doing: gardening

ODESSA — Before 2013, Robyn Hubbert didn’t have a single flower. Not a bud. Not a blossom.
So when a friend invited her to join the Elm Creek Garden Club two years after she retired from teaching in 2013, she shook her head. She hated yard work. “I told her I’d embarrass myself, that I can’t do that,” she laughed. “My friend said, ‘That’s the point.’”
She joined, but with a caveat: She’d remain a member “until I got my yard the way I wanted. Then I’d quit.”
Six years later, she is co-president of the club, and thoughts of quitting have disappeared like the 6-foot-high weeds that once engulfed her backyard.
Flower beds beautify every corner of Hubbert property. Plump pots of flowers spill over her deck railings. An old barn door, a fountain and a bench are nestled among daylilies. Behind the house sits a new garden shed, repurposed from old silos, where Hubbert happily makes bouquets to deliver to friends and strangers.
It’s been quite a transformation, both in her garden and in her life. “Now I know a garden is never finished,” she said.
Balloon flower
It all began with a balloon flower, a lovely purple blossom she saw when she toured a Kearney yard at her first Elm Creek Garden Club meeting in 2015. “I thought, ‘those are really pretty,’” she said. She went to a greenhouse and bought some.
Next she bought a rose of Sharon, “but it didn’t like me. It died. Every garden has failures,” she said.
She had scant gardening experience. She and Kent had lived on the farm since they married in 1985. They raised cattle, crops and two children. Hubbert taught family and consumer science and business at Elm Creek High School.
“I didn’t have flowers. I didn’t even have time to mow the lawn,” she said. “I used to joke that lawn mowers should have headlights. I’d find myself mowing at 9 p.m. and not sure I got that last strip because it had gotten dark.”
Now, her children grown and gone — both teach in this area — she had time to tend to growing things. “At every meeting of the garden club, I wanted to learn just one thing to take home,” she said.
A gradual transformation
“It all happened gradually,” she said. “Like the areas out by the road. Grass didn’t do well there, so I said, ‘Let’s see what flowers can do.’ I ended up changing out stuff until I find something that grows well out there.”
She tackled the dead pine trees that she and Kent had planted in 1985 but were killed by disease, They removed them, but replacing them was cost-prohibitive, so “I went with shrubs and flowers instead,” she said.
They got rid of the weeds and cleared land. Hubbert kept planting.
She has 100 day lilies. “They take little effort. They get big, and they fill space, and they’re beautiful,” she said. But since they bloom for just one day, she divides and shares them. “I like more cuttable flowers for bouquets,” she said.
She has learned a lot by asking questions at farmer’s markets and greenhouses. Hubbert’s gardens blaze with full-sun flowers. “Even in two weeks my yard will look different,” she said.
A garden oasis
Meanwhile, an old barn and granary had slouched at the back of the property. When a sign company harvested the wood off the barn in 2017, Kent dug up roots of old shrubs with his loader. He brought some quality dirt from the pasture and set the old barn door on a large berm on the east side of the property, where the children’s swing set once sat.
The couple built a small pond and turned the site into a garden oasis, highlighted by that old barn door. An underground sprinkler there keeps the area watered. “That was the best Mother’s Day gift I ever got from my husband,” she said.
A new sisterhood
The Elm Creek Garden Club is open to anyone who ever “lived there, worked there or drove through” the town, she said. “People think of gardening as something you do by yourself, but you also form a network of people who love the same thing. That’s the fun part,” she said. She remembers every single person who gave her seeds or cuttings.
The club officially meets monthly, but in June or July, members might take four garden tours. “We’re not shy. If we see a yard we like, our members will knock on the door and ask if they’d consider giving us a tour,” she said.
They’ve even gone as far as Syracuse to see the yard of a master gardener. “And when we take off, if we see things we like, we stop. We don’t come home till we’ve seen it all,” she laughed. “Everybody’s yard is different.”
COVID-19 kindness
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Elm Creek Garden Club members delivered 30 bouquets to older women, following in the footsteps of club co-president Geri Meier, who for years had taken flowers when she visited shut-ins. Although senior facilities were closed, Hubbert created more than 100 bouquets and dropped them off at senior facilities last summer.
“Some days I’d take off with 15 bouquets in the car,” she said. When she took a bouquet to her mother, who resides at Northridge, she made a few extras for nurses to distribute. When she ran out of vases, she asked for donations on Facebook and ended up with 200.
“My mother said that getting flowers reminded her that there’s life out there,” she said. “I thought, well, my mom’s not the only one in that situation.”
“My husband used to look at me and say, ‘You don’t know these people,” and I’d say, ‘No, but I don’t need to know them. I tell the staff to just tell the recipient that they are from a friend.’”
This summer, club members took flowers to Elm Creek residents aged 85 or older. Last year, they did yard work for a member who celebrated her 90th birthday, and for a member undergoing cancer treatments. “We have so much fun. When something comes along that touches people, we’re in,” she said.
Garden shed
New on the Hubbert property is a garden shed, “one of the nicest things my husband’s ever done for me.”
She had her eyes on two 16-feet-high grain bins on the property that hadn’t been used for 40 years, near the site of the barn that was torn down in 2018. When she asked about converting them into storage areas, Kent said, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if I made a garden shed?”
In 2019, he moved the silos closer to the house and put in cement floors. He built a 12-by-20 foot room in the front, complete with an 80-foot-long porch with a spacious work counter.
That project was finished in 2020, but, “it’s part of a garden, so it’s never really completed,” Hubbert said. Now a substitute teacher, she stores items in there, like the old roller skates she bought at Tiede’s in Overton and filled with greenery for Christmas.
January dreams
Hubbert’s garden keeps her happy all year long. “My garden club friends and I start dreaming in January when the seed catalogs come out,” she said. “My tulips bloom in the spring. Then come hydrangeas, zinnias, then sunflowers. In October, I’m busy with pumpkins and sunflowers. If it’s a nice fall, I’m out here until it freezes.”
As Hubbert gardens, hours slip by unnoticed. “It’s very peaceful,” she said. “If there ever comes a day when I view this as work rather than play, I’ll buy a large bottle of Round-up and plant it all back to grass.”
She added, “I never tell people I worked in the yard. I say I played in the flowers. You can’t get any closer to God than this.”