Robyn Hubbert shares what she’s happiest doing: gardening

The club officially meets monthly, but in June or July, members might take four garden tours. “We’re not shy. If we see a yard we like, our members will knock on the door and ask if they’d consider giving us a tour,” she said.

They’ve even gone as far as Syracuse to see the yard of a master gardener. “And when we take off, if we see things we like, we stop. We don’t come home till we’ve seen it all,” she laughed. “Everybody’s yard is different.”

COVID-19 kindness

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Elm Creek Garden Club members delivered 30 bouquets to older women, following in the footsteps of club co-president Geri Meier, who for years had taken flowers when she visited shut-ins. Although senior facilities were closed, Hubbert created more than 100 bouquets and dropped them off at senior facilities last summer.

“Some days I’d take off with 15 bouquets in the car,” she said. When she took a bouquet to her mother, who resides at Northridge, she made a few extras for nurses to distribute. When she ran out of vases, she asked for donations on Facebook and ended up with 200.

“My mother said that getting flowers reminded her that there’s life out there,” she said. “I thought, well, my mom’s not the only one in that situation.”