Robin Stevens of Gothenburg wants to continue serving state school board
Robin Stevens of Gothenburg wants to continue serving state school board

GOTHENBURG — Robin Stevens of Gothenburg is seeking re-election to the Nebraska State Board of Education.

He represents the 7th District, which includes more than 40 counties in central and western Nebraska.

Stevens said he supports local control, what’s best for students and listens to all sides of issues. An educator for more than 40 years, Stevens said in a press release he believes in making change where it is needed.

His top three priorities are to encourage more individuals to become teachers, to expand early childhood opportunities and to provide an environment where every child feels safe and cared for.

