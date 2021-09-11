Roberts sells yarn through Baaberry Farms, gives lessons and will help anyone stuck with a knitting problem

Baaberry Farms

Debi and Keith, who originally is from Kearney, lived in Texas for more than 20 years where Keith was a plumber and Debi worked for Exxon. When Debi’s mother got sick in 2010, Debi semi-retired in order to care for her mom and to keep up with the couple’s children.

The Roberts were attending a family member’s wedding in Nebraska when Debi saw a piece of property for sale near Miller. At one time the building had been a store in the early 1900s that sold gas, snacks and drinks, Debi said.

“We drove by this broken down house with a ‘For Sale’ sign out front. I have no idea. I just made him stop the car, and I said, ‘I want this. We are buying this.’ He said, ‘You are outside your mind. I said, ‘No, no this is mine. We are buying it,’” Debi explained.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Roberts lived in south Texas, and Debi was amazed by the green, lush landscape of Nebraska. She described it as coming from the black-and-white Kansas to the colorful Oz in “The Wizard of Oz.” They didn’t immediately buy the property, but Debi kept her eye on the real estate listing online. When it was still on the market over a year later, they were able to visit and bought it.