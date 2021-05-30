Robert Henri Museum's Artist in Residence work makes her feel alive

In her artist statement, Irwin wrote, “I love this quote and could personally identify with it. My calling to be an artist was known to me since I was a child. Although my family and close friends have always known this, I remember that around age 11, people would start telling me that I wouldn’t be able to make a living (as an artist). And as I got older, and it was clear that it was impossible for me to NOT be an artist, I would hear things like, ‘The only way you can make a living as an artist is to be a teacher or go into graphic design.’ Of course, there is nothing wrong with those professions; it just didn’t fit my vision of how I was an artist.”