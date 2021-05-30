Robert Henri Museum's Artist in Residence work makes her feel alive

COZAD — Cait Irwin’s relationship with art feels complicated on some levels — but also natural and joyful on others.
“I just finished a job creating a mural,” she said from her home in Council Bluffs, Iowa. “I get paid pretty well for that work. As I was working on it, somebody said to me, ‘Too bad you can’t make a living as an artist.’ Well, what am I doing right now?”
Irwin recalled a video she watched of a TED talk with actor Ethan Hawk about creativity.
“He said that art is essential,” she recalled. “It has sustenance. We need it. It’s not just a thing that’s fun.”
Irwin calls art a “necessity for our human spirit.”
The visual artist talked about the varying attitudes about art, something she hopes to address during her stay in Cozad as the Artist in Residence at the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery, Tuesday through June 15. Patrons can meet Irwin during an artist reception from 5-7 p.m. June 9 at the museum in Cozad.
Peter Osborne, executive director of the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery, described Irwin as “a professional artist as well as a published author, entrepreneur, naturalist and world traveler. Being an artist and having a deep connection with the natural world have been two major constants in her life. Her artwork is prolific, spanning a wide spectrum of mediums, styles, and subject matter.”
In preparing for her show and residency, Irwin took inspiration from a quote by Robert Henri: “I am interested in art as a means of living a life; not as a means of making a living.”
In her artist statement, Irwin wrote, “I love this quote and could personally identify with it. My calling to be an artist was known to me since I was a child. Although my family and close friends have always known this, I remember that around age 11, people would start telling me that I wouldn’t be able to make a living (as an artist). And as I got older, and it was clear that it was impossible for me to NOT be an artist, I would hear things like, ‘The only way you can make a living as an artist is to be a teacher or go into graphic design.’ Of course, there is nothing wrong with those professions; it just didn’t fit my vision of how I was an artist.”
Irwin chronicled one of her greatest challenges when in 1999 she published the book “Conquering the Beast Within: How I Fought Depression and Won…and How You Can, Too,” a memoir she began at the age of 14. Using words and images, the book shares Irwin’s story about depression.
During that time she began her first fine art business, calling it Reality Impaired. Osborne said, “In her own way, she was rebelling against a culture that says that being an artist is an unrealistic career path.”
During residency at the Robert Henri Museum, Irwin plans to spend time at the museum and also in the community of Cozad.
“There will be some days when I will go out and do en plein air painting along the Platte and immerse myself in the landscape,” she said. “That’s all part of the residency — being somewhere you’ve never really been before.”
Whether she’s in the museum or painting on the streets of Cozad, Irwin welcomes conversations about her art.
“I can have really good conversations with people while I’m painting and they can get to know me as an artist,” she said. “There are people who met me at a residency who have followed me for years because of that. They often will purchase some of my work for Christmas. You build a nice rapport with people and then other times somebody will just call you ‘Bob Ross’ and walk on.”
Irwin referred to the well-known host of a public television program, “The Joy of Painting,” that aired from 1983-1994.
“And then you might get someone with some interesting insights or good questions,” she said. “They might be an artist themselves so I definitely welcome that interaction. I enjoy that part.”
Those connections help create a bond between the artist and the patron.
“I worked on a painting at a lodge once during a residency where people watched me work while they ate dinner,” Irwin said. “They kept coming out and looking at the painting. When I was almost done, they were like, ‘OK, how much? We’ve got to buy that because we’ve been watching you.’ They are from Washington and they’ve bought five or six paintings from me over the years — because they connected with me.”
On her journey as an artist, Irwin found herself narrowing her energies to focus on work that made her feel alive.
“Once I shed these layers of fear and apprehension, I noticed the flow of ideas, opportunities and income came flooding in,” she wrote in her artist’s statement. “I joke that I went to the art school of hard knocks, but there is a truth to that joke. Through the hardships, I found my true grit and discovered the vast pool of inner strength that I had always possessed. I have made my own way, living a life filled with artistic adventures; some I have created on my own and some that fell into my lap at the perfect time. I see this residency opportunity as one of those adventures.”