Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery announces artist in residence

COZAD — Shelby Marzoni, a native of Illinois who calls herself an “obsessive painter,” will be the artist in residence July 1-15 at the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery in Cozad.

A reception to welcome Marzoni will take place at the museum from 5-7 p.m. July 7. Her work will be on display at the museum with many pieces available for purchase. In addition, she will be giving an art lesson at the museum’s gallery spread over two days on July 5-6.

For those who are interested in taking the class they will need to be 18 years old, and the museum will supply the needed materials.

Cost will be $15 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the museum at 308-784-4154.

After growing up in Illinois, Marzoni lived for many years in Indiana, where she met her husband, studied psychology and sociology at Purdue University, worked as a weight control counselor and became a childbirth educator.

“If someone had told the young ‘me’ that the older ‘me’ would be an obsessive painter, I wouldn’t have believed them,” Marzoni said.