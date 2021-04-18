 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road work will resume Monday on N-68 north of Ravenna
0 comments
top story

Road work will resume Monday on N-68 north of Ravenna

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road Work Ahead teaser
Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

GRAND ISLAND — Weather permitting, work will resume Monday on Highway N-68, north of Ravenna, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Vontz Paving Inc. of Hastings has the $4.6 million contract.

Work includes concrete pavement repair, asphalt overlay, earth shoulder and permanent pavement marking. Work will take place from reference post 2.20 to reference post 11.38. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot car. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. It’s anticipated work will be completed in June.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put down phones.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Neighbors react to shooting at Somers House Tavern

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area
Local News

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area

  • Updated

One major worry about the new variants is that they harbor the E484K mutation, which is said to increase the virus’ resistance to antibodies, both through vaccination and as when given as part of the ‘treatment cocktail.’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News