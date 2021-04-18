Road work will resume Monday on N-68 north of Ravenna

GRAND ISLAND — Weather permitting, work will resume Monday on Highway N-68, north of Ravenna, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Vontz Paving Inc. of Hastings has the $4.6 million contract.
Work includes concrete pavement repair, asphalt overlay, earth shoulder and permanent pavement marking. Work will take place from reference post 2.20 to reference post 11.38. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot car. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. It’s anticipated work will be completed in June.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put down phones.
