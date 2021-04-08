 Skip to main content
Road work on West 24th St. planned near UNK
KEARNEY — Concrete work will take place on the westbound lanes of 24th Street from 15th to 19th avenues beginning Friday.

According to an announcement by the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Morton Construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Work is expected to be completed by April 16, weather permitting.

Residents are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.

