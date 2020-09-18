Road work closing several downtown Kearney streets next week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Several Kearney streets will be closed for asphalt milling and overlay, according to an announcement from Blessing Construction and the city of Kearney Public Works Department.

The streets include:

- North Railroad Street: closed from Central Avenue to Fifth Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. Monday.

- First Avenue: closed from 21st to 24th streets beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday. After First Avenue milling is completed the street will be reopened to traffic until the asphalt overlay construction is ready to begin.

- 21st Street, from First to Second avenues; 22nd Street from Central Avenue to 150 feet west of First Avenue; 23rd Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue; and 24th Street from Central Avenue to Second Avenue will be closed at various times beginning Tuesday and running through Thursday.

After the milling is complete the street will be reopened to traffic until the asphalt overlay construction is ready to begin. All vehicles will need to be removed from the street prior to any construction.

Motorists are urged to be careful around construction activities in the downtown area.