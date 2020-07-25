KEARNEY — Concrete replacement work will begin Tuesday at the intersection of 11th Street and Yanney Avenue in southwest Kearney.
According to an announcement by the city of Kearney’s Public Works Department, through traffic will be directed to the outside lanes while work is being done in the center lanes.
Once the center lanes have been completed, the concrete in the outside lanes will be replaced while traffic is directed to the center lanes.
Weather permitting, work is expected to last for approximately two weeks.
Motorists are urged to use extreme caution in all work zones.