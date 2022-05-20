 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Road construction to close a portion of Avenue N from 47th Street to 52nd Street

  • 0

KEARNEY - Avenue N from the north side of 47th Street to the south side of 52nd Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

The city of Kearney Public Works Department and Dan Roeder Concrete of Kearney announced the closure will be for utility construction at the 48th Street intersection.

Work will include partial roadway removal and replacement along with watermain and storm pipe installation. The duration of the closure will be approximately three weeks, weather pending.

A detour route will be posted. Citizens driving in the area are urged to use extreme caution.

Fines double for speeding in construction zones.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rent prices continue to soar across the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News