KEARNEY — East 31st Street in Kearney, from Avenue G to Avenue I will be closed for construction starting today.

Work will include total roadway removal and replacement, water main and sanitary improvements. Access to properties will be made through alleys or side streets.

It’s anticipated the work will last until about mid-October, weather permitting.

Motorists driving in the area are urged to use extreme caution while repairs are being made.