Road closures at Talmadge Street and 10th Avenue in Kearney planned

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department, in conjunction with Midlands Contracting, Inc., has announced the closure of Talmadge Street and 10th Avenue (Third Street) starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The work will affect traffic on 10th Avenue (Third Street) from Talmadge, west to Yanney Avenue. The roadway will be reopened fully by 5 p.m. Tuesday, weather and construction permitting.
Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use the alternate route.
