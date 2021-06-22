 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road closure planned for repairs east of 23rd Street, Avenue H
0 Comments
top story

Road closure planned for repairs east of 23rd Street, Avenue H

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Avenue H and 23rd Street

Weather permitting, street work 100 feet east of the intersection of Avenue H and 23rd Street will be complete around June 29, according to the city of Kearney.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Concrete repairs will take place east of the 23rd Street and Avenue H intersection beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to an announcement from the city of Kearney.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The intersection will remain open while concrete repairs are being made within approximately 100 feet east of the intersection.

The work zone will reopen after approximately one week.

Citizens are asked to use caution when traveling near the work zone.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Thai divers remove fishing nets from coral reefs

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News