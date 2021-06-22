Road closure planned for repairs east of 23rd Street, Avenue H

KEARNEY — Concrete repairs will take place east of the 23rd Street and Avenue H intersection beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to an announcement from the city of Kearney.

The intersection will remain open while concrete repairs are being made within approximately 100 feet east of the intersection.

The work zone will reopen after approximately one week.

Citizens are asked to use caution when traveling near the work zone.