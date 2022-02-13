 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road closed 4 days for Yanney Avenue at Turkey Creek water crossing in Kearney
0 Comments
top story

Road closed 4 days for Yanney Avenue at Turkey Creek water crossing in Kearney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road Work Ahead teaser
Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department, in conjunction with Midlands Contracting Inc., has announced the closure of Yanney Avenue at the Turkey Creek water crossing starting at 8 a.m. Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The work will affect traffic on Yanney Avenue, south of Yanney Park. The roadway will be reopened fully by 5 p.m. Thursday, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. City officials recommend that motorists plan ahead to use an alternate route.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News