Road closed 4 days for Yanney Avenue at Turkey Creek water crossing in Kearney

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department, in conjunction with Midlands Contracting Inc., has announced the closure of Yanney Avenue at the Turkey Creek water crossing starting at 8 a.m. Monday.

The work will affect traffic on Yanney Avenue, south of Yanney Park. The roadway will be reopened fully by 5 p.m. Thursday, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. City officials recommend that motorists plan ahead to use an alternate route.