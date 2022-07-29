Risk for monkeypox remains low in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — Even if monkeypox makes its way to this area, the current strain “is not that lethal,” Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, said.

Although monkeypox is on the rise in parts of the U.S., no cases have been identified in the seven counties that make up Two Rivers: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported just seven cases in the state, all in the Omaha-Lincoln area. That’s up from two cases three weeks ago.

“The risk remains low for the general public in our area at this time,” Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers, said. He said cases are increasing over all in the U.S, but at a slower rate than expected with this type of virus, compared to the COVID virus and its variants. “It really is a different story on this virus compared to COVID,” he added.

Monkeypox is a rare infectious disease caused by the same virus that causes smallpox and cowpox. It was discovered and named in 1958 when colonies of monkeys kept for research developed a pox-like disease.

Menon said monkeypox is spread through bodily fluids, including through sexual intercourse or saliva on an open cut. Transmission between household contacts has also been recorded, “but it’s clearly not as efficient in transmission as COVID,” he said.

Medical providers can test people for the virus. In case of an outbreak, health departments will do contact tracing to identify individuals who might have been exposed to the virus, Eschliman said.

Two Rivers has a limited supply of Jynneos, a vaccine for individuals meeting epidemiological or other risk factors/requirements. “We are also well-situated with laboratory capacity, compared to COVID at the onset,” Eschliman said.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever and body aches, followed by flat bumps on the skin that change into pus-filled blisters. Swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion are common, too.

People usually exhibit symptoms one to two weeks after exposure. The illness lasts from two to four weeks. It rarely requires hospitalization, and death is rare.

An ongoing outbreak of the viral disease was confirmed in May after a cluster of cases was found in the United Kingdom. On June 25, the World Health Organization decided not to declare monkeypox a public health emergency, but within 12 days, as cases more than doubled worldwide, WHO reversed that decision. It now describes monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern.”

So far, 75 countries have reported nearly 17,000 cases of monkeypox, with 4,500 cases in the U.S. Nearly all the infections outside Africa have occurred among men who have sex with men.

Menon said some experts have argued that the U.S. response to the monkeypox outbreak has been slow and mismanaged.

“Even so, the low rates of infectivity and, frankly, lower death rates of this particular viral strain, make it difficult to justify as strict a response as COVID,” Menon said.

“The only added advantage might be how it helps to protect vulnerable communities (namely, gay and bisexual men). Hopefully there won’t be too much stigma associated with the disease, and it will help to encourage higher rates of preventive check ups among this community,” he added.

The U.S. had an outbreak of 47 cases of monkeypox in 2003 when prairie dogs that were raised as pets contracted the virus from imported animals from Ghana, but that was confined largely to Kansas and Missouri. No one in Nebraska was affected. Two people were hospitalized, but nobody died.

“The risk to the public remains low, but anyone with the characteristic rash resembling monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider,” Eschliman said.

For more information, visit the CDC website www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.