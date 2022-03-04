 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Risk dial at lowest it has been since August 28 in the Two Rivers district

Risk dial March 3

The Two Rivers Public Health Department weekly risk dial again fell lower in the orange “elevated” section as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

 Two Rivers Public Health Department, courtesy

KEARNEY — With the fewest new cases of COVID-19 in months, Two Rivers Public Health Department has pushed its COVID-19 risk dial lower in the orange “elevated” level, where it has been for the last four weeks.

Just 46 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Two Rivers’ seven counties Feb. 23-March 1. That is 40% fewer than the 86 new cases recorded last week (Feb. 16-22.)

The dial — the lowest it has been since Aug. 28 — reflects the continued drop in new COVID cases and falling test positivity rates, especially among younger residents, and consistent ICU bed availability.

The total number of weekly COVID tests has dropped by 50% in the past month. The figure is also more than 1,126 cases fewer than the 1,172 cases recorded Jan. 19-26, which was just five weeks ago.

CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 10 COVID-19 patients Thursday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had two, while the University of Nebraska at Kearney had two, including one student and one faculty member.

Test positivity rate is under 10% in every age group. Test positivity rate is around 2% among those under age 40 for the first time since last July. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

However, vaccinations remain stagnant. As of March, 1, just 51% of the 97,000 people in Two Rivers have received at least two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one of the Johnson & Johnson, and 44% of those have received a booster shot. This figure has not climbed in months.

Starting Monday, due to dwindling demand, COVID tests will no longer be administered at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. They will be offered 9:30-11 am. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St. Pre-registration is required at trphd.org.

Two Rivers urges everyone older than 5 to get a vaccine from their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For a schedule of Two Rivers vaccination clinics, visit www.trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html.

Where to get vaccinated

Tuesday: 5-7 p.m. at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 N Ave., Kearney

March 16: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 613 W. 13th St., Cozad

March 16: 4-6 p.m., Holdrege City Auditorium, 421 Grant St.

Vaccines are also available at pharmacies and medical offices.

Breaking News