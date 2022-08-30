Ricketts, Clouse say diplomacy strengthens Heartland

Governor Pete Ricketts and Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse Issue Proclamations for Why Leading Globally Matters Locally

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse have individually issued proclamations declaring Tuesday, August 30, 2022 as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day. These declarations join a growing movement across the Heartland and underscore the Governor’s and Mayor’s commitments to America’s global engagement to advance the economic, health, and security interests of Nebraska families.

“It is impressive to see leaders like Governor Ricketts and Mayor Clouse speak out in celebration of U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day, but I am not surprised,” said Liz Schrayer, President and CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. “Governor Ricketts and Mayor Clouse clearly understand that what happens globally matters locally here in Kearney, Nebraska and across the Heartland, and that America’s investments in diplomacy and development are critical to advancing the health, economic, and security interests of our local communities. Citizens across the region can be proud of the rich history in making the world a better, safer place, and the contribution of America’s Heartland states.”

Nebraska is globally connected with agricultural exports providing one-fourth of the state’s jobs, contributing $7.1 billion to the Nebraska economy, and advancing America’s global effort to fighting hunger and poverty. From the economy to education to diplomacy, Nebraska’s and Kearney’s global connections are further cemented with the over 1,478 Peace Corps volunteers from Nebraska who have served overseas and a variety of global relationships, including with Opava, The Czech Republic, as a Sister City to Kearney, that strengthen the ties benefiting a globally engaged America. In addition, Nebraska colleges and universities, including the University of Nebraska at Kearney, together enroll over 5,320 international students per year which contributes $166 million to the Nebraska economy. Notably, Governor Rickett’s and Mayor Clouse’s proclamations recognize the importance of U.S. leadership through investments in diplomacy and global development.

Governor Ricketts and Mayor Clouse join over 35 mayors and governors in 11 states across the Heartland in celebrating August 30th as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day, as organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. Together, they know that what happens around the world directly impacts their community’s success and prosperity, and they are taking a stand on the importance of America’s global leadership and showcasing what it is worth to communities across America’s Heartland.

U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day coincides with USGLC’s 2022 Heartland Summit hosted in-person and virtually simultaneously on August 30 across three Heartland cities: Minnetonka, Minnesota; West Lafayette, Indiana; and Wichita, Kansas. Leaders from across America’s Heartland are gathering to unpack how strategic investments in agriculture, digital technology, and global development are creating jobs at home and abroad, feeding the hungry, reducing poverty, and keeping America safe.

The USGLC Heartland Summit takes place from 12:30PM – 3:00PM ET on Tuesday, August 30. Watch online here.