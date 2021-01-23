Richardsons say home in northeast Kearney 'right for us'

KEARNEY — Visitors will find a tasteful balance of wall hangings, curio cabinets, plants and paintings adorning the Abby and Matt Richardson home in northeast Kearney.
However, the Richardsons have been careful not to divert attention from the architecture and design that makes their new home so special.
The place has good bones.
Like many modern homes, the Richardson place is centered around a great room. It serves as a traffic circle in the morning when the family rushes off to school and jobs. In the evening, the luxuriously large space brings the family back together to let off steam and share a meal before evening activities.
The great room is a welcoming space when visitors call. The main entry funnels company into a generously proportioned front hall that’s bordered on one side by a large and handsome basement staircase.
There’s more to experience.
A 10-foot ceiling adds to the feeling of spaciousness, and so do the manner in which areas for the kitchen, dining room and living room are laid out. Nothing is crowded. It’s wide open spaces nearly everywhere.
Asked what aspect of their home they really planned well, Abby doesn’t hesitate. “It’s the great room.”
And she’s right, because the place is spacious and well appointed. The large main entry is framed in knotty alder, the same wood selected for cabinets beneath the broad, bella carrera island top. Abby also chose bella carrera for the kitchen counter tops. The milky surface contrasts well against the luxury vinyl floor with dark wood grain in the great room.
And then there’s the view.
The Richardsons’ lot is nearly one acre. Most of it stretches from their southern exposure to a white picket fence. Farm ground beyond the back yard is bordered on the west by railroad siding that’s stacked with grain hoppers awaiting loads at the elevator in town. The Richardsons said they’ve grown to enjoy the rhythmic coming and going of the hoppers. Their presence adds a rustic, ever-changing feel to the landscape.
Because the best view is to the south, Abby said she wanted to capitalize on the open spaces with lots of windows as large as they could be.
Framing the living room’s gas fireplace are large vertical windows. The glassy wall stretches into the kitchen, where the chef gets a view of kids kicking a ball in the grass or bouncing on the trampoline.
Matt and Abby’s home is almost 4,000 square feet. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-stall garage.
Getting all of those elements to fit together and function as Abby and Matt desired required some deliberations and support from the contractor, Andy Van Dusen of AVC Contracting.
Both Abby and Matt praised Van Dusen’s talents and knowledge. He provided loads of advice, they said, which was especially valuable because the Richardsons desired some alterations to the floor plan.
They pushed the south wall out 3 feet. That change required significant alterations to the house’s structure. The Richardsons also had Van Dusen alter the basement staircase. That change required some juggling of structural members, but the rewards are a staircase that visitors admire, a wider main entry, and a street view that adds visual interest on the north wall of the great room.
“Andy Van Dusen likes having his name attached to quality builds,” Abby said.
Last year, when the Richardsons were preparing to return to Kearney from Omaha they drove around Kearney looking for housing options. During their prior stay in Kearney they had lived in the northeast area. They like the feel of the area because it is close to a middle school and elementary school, and they have access to two beltway streets — Avenue N and 56th Street.
As a result, they can easily drive to anyplace in Kearney.
So, when they were driving around their old neighborhood and spotted a lot with a basement area excavated, they grabbed it. Van Dusen helped them with the floor plan changes, and he also advised them about some of their material choices, such as knotty alder.
The Richardsons splurged on the gas fireplace and the main entry. Both serve as focal points, just like the south wall of windows that let in all the sunlight and great views.
The kitchen has a number of interest points. The most obvious is the island with its sink and dishwasher. Within inches of each other, they make cleaning up easy after meals and entertaining. The professional grade gas range is another eye catcher, and so is the swinging glass pantry door. Abby said the pantry swallows small appliances, allowing her to keep kitchen counters uncluttered.
Another interesting decor feature is the unique backsplash of gleaming marble tile.
Like most homes, the great room leads to the garage and laundry room. Also attached are a spare child’s room and the master suite, which has walk-in storage for Abby and Matt’s clothes, a master bath with tandem sinks, a soaker tub and walk-in shower.
The color scheme throughout the house is subdued and basic, with muted tans and grays contrasting the wood grain luxury vinyl flooring that shrugs off abuse from the pet dog and kids.
There’s plenty of room to ramble in the garden-level basement that’s bathed in natural sunlight. There are kids’ rooms and a large family room with a snack bar and wet bar with refrigerator.
The Richardsons moved into their home in May 2019. They had some flooding in the backyard, but haven’t had trouble since then. Abby and Matt are thinking about adding a swimming pool in the future.
“We knew when we were moving back to Kearney and we drove by this place on Christmas Eve 2019 that it was right for us,” Matt said.
Having a quality builder was icing on the cake, said Abby. “Andy Van Dusen cares about quality.”