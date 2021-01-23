Richardsons say home in northeast Kearney 'right for us'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They pushed the south wall out 3 feet. That change required significant alterations to the house’s structure. The Richardsons also had Van Dusen alter the basement staircase. That change required some juggling of structural members, but the rewards are a staircase that visitors admire, a wider main entry, and a street view that adds visual interest on the north wall of the great room.

“Andy Van Dusen likes having his name attached to quality builds,” Abby said.

Last year, when the Richardsons were preparing to return to Kearney from Omaha they drove around Kearney looking for housing options. During their prior stay in Kearney they had lived in the northeast area. They like the feel of the area because it is close to a middle school and elementary school, and they have access to two beltway streets — Avenue N and 56th Street.

As a result, they can easily drive to anyplace in Kearney.

So, when they were driving around their old neighborhood and spotted a lot with a basement area excavated, they grabbed it. Van Dusen helped them with the floor plan changes, and he also advised them about some of their material choices, such as knotty alder.