KEARNEY — Medication lockboxes and gunlocks are available now to community members at Richard Young Hospital free of charge. Community members can get a lockbox or gun lock by calling Richard Young at 308-865-2000.
The lockboxes and gunlocks come from the Buffalo County Community Partners’ Suicide Prevention Coalition in partnership with the Opioid Taskforce, Nebraska Veterans’ Affairs and Richard Young Hospital and are funded by the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition.
Reducing access to lethal means leads to lower risk factors for suicide, according to a Richard Young press release. Medicines that sit in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.
One in three Buffalo County high school students who reported taking a medication not prescribed to them say they took it from someone without their knowledge, according to the 2018 Nebraska Risk and Protective Factor Student Survey.
For more information visit bcchp.org.