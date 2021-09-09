Ribbons around Kearney woman's old oak trees bare reminder of Sept. 11 sadness, sacrifices

KEARNEY — Nancy Sayles knows the exact spot where she was standing in the Cabela’s customers service call center when the twin towers were hit on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I can put an “X” on the floor where I was,” she said.
Driving home from work that day Sayles recalled the 1973 song, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Old Oak Tree,” by Tony Orlando and Dawn. She and her husband Steven “Soupy” Sayles have two oak trees in their yard, and she decided to tie yellow satin ribbons around her trees as a remembrance of the terrorist attacks.
Since Sept. 12, 2001, the Sayles’ have hung yellow ribbons on the two oak trees that sit on the east side of their house in central Kearney. They’re a daily reminder of not only those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks, but the people they left behind.
“My mind goes to those sons and daughters, husbands, wives, mothers, brothers, fathers, sisters, they all had families that have to try and deal with that,” said Sayles, a Wauneta native. “There’s never been a day there hasn’t been a ribbon around those trees. We’ll never forget. I don’t want anybody to forget.”
The ribbons are replaced about every year, or as needed after they’ve been gnawed on, or stolen, by neighborhood squirrels. “The first few years weren’t bad. But ever since they just steal them.”
Sayles’ patriotism stems from her father who she said was too young to enlist in World War I. He had younger brothers who fought in World War II, but was too old at the time to join.
“He was always extremely supportive of the military and the youth,” she recalled.
Sayles is following in her father’s footsteps. When the war in Afghanistan first started she wrote to military members thanking them for their service. When she sees a veteran she hands them a business-sized card thanking them for their service.
“My blood has always been red, white and blue.”
Sayles hasn’t forgotten the sacrifice of firefighters on Sept. 11 either. During the last few years, when a friend or relative dies she makes a donation to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department in their memory.
“I hope people don’t forget,” Sayles said wiping a tear from her eye. “It’s part of our history the young kids don’t remember, they were too young ... It still touches my heart. And as long as we’re still in this house there will be yellow ribbons around those trees.”
@HubChic