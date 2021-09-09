Ribbons around Kearney woman's old oak trees bare reminder of Sept. 11 sadness, sacrifices

KEARNEY — Nancy Sayles knows the exact spot where she was standing in the Cabela’s customers service call center when the twin towers were hit on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I can put an “X” on the floor where I was,” she said.

Driving home from work that day Sayles recalled the 1973 song, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Old Oak Tree,” by Tony Orlando and Dawn. She and her husband Steven “Soupy” Sayles have two oak trees in their yard, and she decided to tie yellow satin ribbons around her trees as a remembrance of the terrorist attacks.

Since Sept. 12, 2001, the Sayles’ have hung yellow ribbons on the two oak trees that sit on the east side of their house in central Kearney. They’re a daily reminder of not only those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks, but the people they left behind.

“My mind goes to those sons and daughters, husbands, wives, mothers, brothers, fathers, sisters, they all had families that have to try and deal with that,” said Sayles, a Wauneta native. “There’s never been a day there hasn’t been a ribbon around those trees. We’ll never forget. I don’t want anybody to forget.”