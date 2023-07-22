KEARNEY — The ribbon was cut Thursday at the new $2.6 million hybrid cardiovascular operating room at CHI Health Good Samaritan.

The only one of its kind between Lincoln and Denver, the suite combines the traditional diagnostic functions of a cardiac catheterization lab with surgical functions usually found only in an operating room.

The 1,167-square-foot space was funded in part by a $2.4 million anonymous donation to the hospital’s Good Samaritan foundation.

The hybrid suite allows physicians to effectively diagnose and quickly transition to minimally invasive interventions or open surgeries, all in the same space.

“We are able to better visualize the specific area of treatment. We will be able to take care of the problem in just one trip to the hospital,” Dr. Franz Murphy, board certified vascular surgeon, said.

The new hybrid cardiovascular operating room offers aortic aneurysm repairs, thoracic aortic aneurysm repairs, femoral endarterectomies, carotid endarterectomies, ballooning and more.