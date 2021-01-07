'Revitalizing Central Avenue': Planned MONA expansion to bring new opportunities, new look to Downtown Kearney

While more space naturally comes with the ability to host more, larger gatherings, specific types of space also bring better artistic vibes.

Herden said that MONA currently has a 700-square-foot space in the basement for an education workshop. However, additional space will allow them to bring the workshop upstairs and have more offerings.

“My vision for our community is to not have our visitors go in the basement of a museum to be inspired and create. I’m looking forward to really having an open space where any visitor of any age can tinker with objects or feel free to sketch or paint,” Herden said of the new “makerspace.”

MONA presented the preliminary plans to the Kearney Downtown Improvement Board Wednesday morning, and the next step in the process is to get city approval to rezone the space north of MONA.

Currently, a parking lot is located north of the museum. As such, it would need to be rezoned for a building.

Hadley said the plan is to move parking to the southeast corner of the block, where the sculpture garden currently sits, and wire the space to provide infrastructure for outdoor events.

MONA’s plan is not only to move the sculpture garden, but make it more accessible to the community.