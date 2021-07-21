Review: 'Top-notch' costumes, actors in Kearney Community Theatre's 'Beauty and the Beast'

Another trio, Elizabeth Drews, Lucy Haarmann and Layla Rivera, portrays three silly girls who fawn over Gaston. Their over-the-top performance adds a delightful touch of humor to a production that sometimes feels dark and foreboding. Mrs. Potts (Katie Ridder) and Chip (Harriet Rodgers) glide around the stage as a child turned into a fantastical cup of tea.

All of the performers inhabit the stage with ease and purpose in this musical. The choreography serves the music and it feels comfortable and enjoyable to watch, something that draws in the audience to make “Beauty and The Beast” more inviting.

The quick set changes, involving complex settings, keep the pace of the show brisk. The outstanding set alternates between the castle and the town with ease, giving audience members a feeling that the magic of this musical lies barely below the surface. Anything could happen.

The theater invested in new wireless microphones. The crystal-clear sound system allows audience members to hear everything with new clarity and definition; no more dropouts or crackling as the performers move across the stage.

And move they do.