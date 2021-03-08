Review: Kearney Community Theatre veterans bring 'Murder on the Orient Express' to life

KEARNEY — As the snow piles up, the clues collect in a dozen different directions in Kearney Community Theatre’s production of “Murder on the Orient Express.”
The famous detective Hercule Poirot (David Rozema) wants nothing more than to enjoy himself on a short vacation. While traveling on the luxurious train, he declines an offer to provide security for a wealthy “businessman” who has received a series of threatening letters. The owner of the train, Constantine Bouc (Duane Cernoushek), happens to be a dear friend of the detective. Costantine and Hercule agree to meet together later for a pleasant journey on the Orient Express, a train the owner describes as “poetry on wheels.”
After becoming snowbound in a drift, the train stops, a murderer strikes and the mystery begins.
As with any good murder mystery, audiences can be sure of several things: Every conversation contains a series of clues, each character looks guilty and the accents seem vague, casting doubt on everything said by everyone — except for the intrepid detective. After meeting one of the travelers on the train, Constantine says, “She’s quite the character.” Hercule retorts about the rest of the passengers, “They are all characters.”
Kearney Community Theatre’s production of “Murder on the Orient Express” opened last week at the theater at 83 Plaza Blvd. and continues through March 14. Admission is $16-$20.
The cast mostly features KCT veterans with strong leadership from David Rozema. He opens and closes the play with a soliloquy that helps to set the tone — and eventually provides a prologue to the action.
The script, written by Ken Ludwig (“Lend Me a Tenor”), follows the 1934 novel by Agatha Christie. Director Judy Rozema combines music, sound effects and lighting to create the feel and look of a train — something not easily achieved in transferring long, narrow rail cars to a wide and deep stage. Judy accomplishes the task with a versatile and minimalist set.
“Murder on the Orient Express” gives patrons a chance to enjoy the realism — and magic — of theater. The production features plush costumes and exotic settings, but the characters on the train really bring this story to life. Each character sports an iffy background and most have foreign accents that might seem contrived at first. Those accents ebb and flow as the characters reveal more truth about their backgrounds.
Look for fun performances by Shaun Clark as Cyrus Hardman, a man whose story constantly shifts. William Frederick plays Pierre Michel, the steady and steely train conductor who harbors a deep secret. As Samuel Ratchett, Rick Smith again plays the “heavy,” a part that fits him well. Alex Schwarz plays salesman Antonio Foscarelli with gusto and annoying familiarity.
Laura Rozema, as the governess Mary Debenham, provides a strong mix of uncertainty to the plot while Tari Poorman-Maaske, as Helen Hubbard, and Annie Hooton, Cheryl O’Curran and Amy Smallcomb all contribute greatly to their eccentric roles. All of these characters add to the mystery and the joy of watching the famous detective, Poirot, unravel the various threads and discard the obvious red herrings.
Beyond the task of finding the killer, the story wrestles with a larger question of justice.
Without giving away too much, the story poses questions that will linger with the audience long after the action on stage has come to a conclusion.
And for a pleasant journey on a train filled with characters harboring more secrets than answers, “Murder on the Orient Express” delivers an experience that will remind patrons why we all find such pleasure in solving the case and determining the killer.