Review: Kearney Community Theatre veterans bring 'Murder on the Orient Express' to life

The cast mostly features KCT veterans with strong leadership from David Rozema. He opens and closes the play with a soliloquy that helps to set the tone — and eventually provides a prologue to the action.

The script, written by Ken Ludwig (“Lend Me a Tenor”), follows the 1934 novel by Agatha Christie. Director Judy Rozema combines music, sound effects and lighting to create the feel and look of a train — something not easily achieved in transferring long, narrow rail cars to a wide and deep stage. Judy accomplishes the task with a versatile and minimalist set.

“Murder on the Orient Express” gives patrons a chance to enjoy the realism — and magic — of theater. The production features plush costumes and exotic settings, but the characters on the train really bring this story to life. Each character sports an iffy background and most have foreign accents that might seem contrived at first. Those accents ebb and flow as the characters reveal more truth about their backgrounds.

Look for fun performances by Shaun Clark as Cyrus Hardman, a man whose story constantly shifts. William Frederick plays Pierre Michel, the steady and steely train conductor who harbors a deep secret. As Samuel Ratchett, Rick Smith again plays the “heavy,” a part that fits him well. Alex Schwarz plays salesman Antonio Foscarelli with gusto and annoying familiarity.