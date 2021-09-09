Review: Crane Theater gives life to familiar Helen Keller story

KEARNEY — Some of the most compelling and powerful moments of “The Miracle Worker” happen without any dialogue.

The silence of the drama reflects the world of Helen Keller, a person who lost her sight and hearing as an infant but yet lived a full, rich and rewarding life. The story of that transformation — and the persistence of her governess, Annie Sullivan — comes alive in Crane River Theater’s production of the 1960 play, “The Miracle Worker,” opening today and continuing through Sunday at Trails & Rails Museum.

The drama follows the relationship of Annie and Helen, a story well-known for generations of school children. Casey Borghesi plays the role of Annie with determination, compassion and more than a touch of frustration. She lays a foundation for the production as the often beleaguered governess who must break through to Helen, as well as proving her abilities to Helen’s family.

Borgehesi’s builds a strong, complex character through traits such as her accent that, while not easily placed, sets her apart from the other characters. Even the way Borghesi walks, as Annie, tells the audience about her determination and her confidence. That walk speaks of a person who is “all business,” but knows how to find more than a touch of compassion.

