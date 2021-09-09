Review: Crane Theater gives life to familiar Helen Keller story

KEARNEY — Some of the most compelling and powerful moments of “The Miracle Worker” happen without any dialogue.
The silence of the drama reflects the world of Helen Keller, a person who lost her sight and hearing as an infant but yet lived a full, rich and rewarding life. The story of that transformation — and the persistence of her governess, Annie Sullivan — comes alive in Crane River Theater’s production of the 1960 play, “The Miracle Worker,” opening today and continuing through Sunday at Trails & Rails Museum.
The drama follows the relationship of Annie and Helen, a story well-known for generations of school children. Casey Borghesi plays the role of Annie with determination, compassion and more than a touch of frustration. She lays a foundation for the production as the often beleaguered governess who must break through to Helen, as well as proving her abilities to Helen’s family.
Borgehesi’s builds a strong, complex character through traits such as her accent that, while not easily placed, sets her apart from the other characters. Even the way Borghesi walks, as Annie, tells the audience about her determination and her confidence. That walk speaks of a person who is “all business,” but knows how to find more than a touch of compassion.
Kayli McIntyre, as Helen, starts as a wild-child who craves boundaries and structure, but finds only bits of candy as a method to temper her behavior. Strands of unkempt hair hiding her face completes the image of a child who accepts no limits. McIntyre plays Helen with a universe of discovery ahead of her, bringing the audience along for a familiar but still refreshing ride.
Set outside at the Trails & Rails Museum, director Steve Barth uses the buildings of the museum as entrances and exits in some of the scenes. The backdrop of these historical buildings help set the time frame of the story — the late 1880s. Ambient sounds of modern vehicular traffic on 11th Street mixes with the sound of locust to remind audiences of the historical aspect of the production while reinforcing the underlying humanity still applies in today’s world.
Barth created an outdoor skeleton set that suggests different locations at the Heller household, along with the train station. Using mostly natural light, the director molded the scenes by employing strong entrances and exits by the performers. In traditional theatrical venues, a director can emphasize different locations and moods with lighting. “The Miracle Worker” relies on strong performances, with a few musical cues, to direct the audience’s attention.
Bryce Jensen, as Helen’s father, Captain Arthur Keller, provides an arc of awareness — mixed with a touch of humor. He sums up his motivation for helping his daughter with a simple, “I want some peace in the house,” along with dinner at a reasonable hour. As Helen’s mother, Kate Keller, Brooke Bradford excels as someone who wants the best for her challenging child but doesn’t know how to achieve it. She describes Helen as “like a small safe that no one can open.”
Other strong supporting characters include Zach DeLoach as stepbrother James Keller, Eileen Jahn as Aunt Ev, Bill Wood as Michael Anagnos, Bill Gilbreath as the doctor, Calla Ripp as Martha and Jonas Brandt as Percy.
The strength of this story revolves around a powerful arc with a familiar beginning and a well-known end. The territory in the middle gives “The Miracle Worker” its power and message, which resonates far beyond the lifetime of Helen Keller.