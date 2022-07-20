REVIEW: After 200 years, human nature remains the same in "Emma"

KEARNEY — The most important message audiences can take away from “Jane Austen’s Emma: The Musical” has little to do with plot, characters or staging.

The “take away message” says this: After 200 years, human nature remains the same.

We still seek to connect, we still seek to fall in love — and some of us want to be in charge of all those connections.

Emma Woodhouse, played with a satisfying amount of confidence and bravado by Laura Rozema, gets a taste of matchmaking and decides she rather enjoys the game. Her friend, Mr. Knightley, portrayed by Josh Lillyman as a grounded and stable contrast to Emma, tries to dissuade her from these activities.

As the matchmaking continues, Emma blunders into her role with disastrous results. Audience members need to know little more than that to enjoy this late 18th century story, something director Dave Rozema calls a comedy of manners — with no manners.

Add in a constantly revolving plot, compelling characters and an exquisite stage set — along with simple but powerful songs — and Kearney Community Theatre’s production of “Jane Austen’s Emma: The Musical” makes for a magical and powerful evening of theater.

The show opens today at 7:30 p.m. and continues through July 31. Tickets are $20.

Based on the novel by Jane Austen, first published in 1815, the story reflects culture at the time. Taking a step beyond that, it also speaks to us not as a museum piece, but as a reminder of human values and longing. Audience members can see the actions on stage and plug those events into their own lives — two centuries in advance of the story.

With a cast of 16, the show features powerful performances by many veterans of the community theater stage. Annie Hooton as Harriet Smith, Alex Schwarz as Mr. Elon, Lauren Bonk as Miss Bates, all grace the stage with humor and insight. Also watch for performances by Auggie Lehn as Mrs. Bates, Angel Qualset as Jane Fairfax, Tory Hooton as Mr. Weston and Travis Brock as Robert Martin.

WHEN AND WHERE What: “Jane Austen’s Emma,” a musical by Paul Gordon and presented by Kearney Community Theatre When: 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. July 27-30; and 2:30 p.m. July 31 Where: Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. Admission: $20 Contact: 308-234-1529; KearneyCommunityTheatre.com

Strong acting by Isabelle Kathol, Calla Gillen, Elizabeth Anne, Charlotte Hajda, Eleanor Hajda and Frank Churchill round out the cast. Director David Rozema plays the role of Henry Woodhouse, stage father to Emma and real-life father to Laura Rozema. The strength and comfort of that real-life relationship shines through on stage as well.

The set, one of the strongest features of the production, projects a certain sense of privileged and class found in stories set in the Regency era, commonly considered the years between 1795 and 1837. Another element that must be mentioned — costumes. So seamlessly do the costumes inhabit the show that most audience members will barely consider them. Still, it gives the characters a grounding in the period and adds, in a subtle way, strong messages of class and station.

The songs of the musical, accompanied by a live duo of violin and keyboards, propels the action of the show. This accompaniment, provided by Caleb Rohrer and Judy Rozema, gives the production an intimate feeling, almost like reclining in a sitting room, sipping tea from a dainty cup, while the plot unfolds on a lazy summer afternoon somewhere in England.

Cast members use just a hint of a British accent, something that feels oh so proper and appropriate.

Suitable for older youths and adults, the comedy relies on nuance and suggestion for its wit and wisdom. This story feels smart, sassy and romantic, 200 years after author Jane Austen described Emma as “a heroine whom no one but myself will much like.”

As for “Jane Austen’s Emma: The Musical,” the production gives the audience a large helping of human nature to like and enjoy.