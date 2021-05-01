Reverend Donald O’Brien served God, parishioners for 60 years

O’Brien did just that.

His father was not a practicing Catholic, but, “he supported me. The day I left for the seminary, he took me down to the train station and said, ‘If it doesn’t work out, come home.”

O’Brien boarded the train to Denver. On Sept. 9, 1953, he entered St. Thomas Seminary as the youngest of his 35-member class. He had turned 18 just five days before. Eight years later, on May 23, 1961, he was ordained at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. He was 25 years old.

His career begins

O’Brien first served as a chaplain at St. Mary’s Hospital in North Platte. He then was assigned to Sidney as assistant priest at St. Patrick’s Church and as a teacher at the Catholic high school. “You did whatever you were told,” he said.

In 1961, he went to Eddyville and Amherst when the priest there was called into service during the Cuban missile crisis. “I thought it would just be a couple of months, but then it became 11 months, and I never got back to Sidney,” he said.

In Sept. 1, 1962, he was assigned to Grand Island as an assistant priest at St. Mary’s Cathedral and a teacher at Central Catholic High School.